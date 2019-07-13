Myrtle Beach police officer taken to hospital after crash on way to fire call

How many fires did Grand Strand fire crews go to in 2018? Local fire departments in the Myrtle Beach area responded to hundreds of fire calls in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Local fire departments in the Myrtle Beach area responded to hundreds of fire calls in 2018.

A Myrtle Beach police officer responding to a call was taken to the hospital following a multiple-vehicle wreck.





The wreck happened on Highway 17 Bypass as the officer was responding to a fire call off Mr. Joe White Avenue, Cpl. Thomas Vest said.





The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, Vest said.

The officer was heading to help the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, which responded to a reported blaze at the CareHere center, 3125-B Mr. Joe White Avenue, around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Johnathan Evans said crews had the scene under control about an hour later. When firefighters arrived at the facility, they reported smoke coming from the building, according to police radio traffic.

Traffic was backed up along Highway 17 Bypass as crews tended to the wreck scene. Myrtle Beach, Highway Patrol, Horry County Fire and Rescue and tow companies all responded to the intersection. Some of the lanes of traffic were blocked as cars slowly moved through the area.