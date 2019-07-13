Date set for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale in Myrtle Beach

Crowds come for S.C.’s Largest Garage Sale Paul Edwards, Myrtle Beach Convention Center General Manager, describes the 28th annual South Carolina's Largest Garage Sale event held Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The event featured more than 200 vendors selling an array of an Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Paul Edwards, Myrtle Beach Convention Center General Manager, describes the 28th annual South Carolina's Largest Garage Sale event held Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The event featured more than 200 vendors selling an array of an

Are you ready to dig for some treasures?

South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale, held annually at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, is less than three months away.

This year’s sale will be held Oct. 5, according to the City of Myrtle Beach’s website. The bargain hunting begins at 7 a.m. and shuts down at 2 p.m.

“We have a date for this year’s sale!” the website reads. “Calling all bargain-hunters . . .”

Admission is free but parking for the event is $5 per vehicle. The sales will be held in the Exhibit Hall of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, located at 2101 North Oak Street.

Those looking to sell items can register beginning at 8 a.m. Aug. 5. Each 10 foot-by-15 foot booth includes an 8-foot table and two chairs and the cost is $70. Additional smaller tables are available for $5 each and vendors can take up a maximum of four spaces. The city encourages vendors to read the rules and regulations listed on its website.

The Sheraton that accompanies the convention center is offering special group rates for vendors and attendees of the event. Further information can be found on the Marriott’s website.

For more information on South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale, contact 843-918-1240 or rharrell@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.



