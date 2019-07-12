‘A miscarriage of justice’: Horry County to appeal ruling on hospitality fee collections

Horry County decides to take no action on hospitality tax Horry County Council decided to take no action on hospitality fee collection after meeting in executive session with outside council on Saturday. The county will continue collecting the fee in all municipalities except Myrtle Beach on July 1, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Council decided to take no action on hospitality fee collection after meeting in executive session with outside council on Saturday. The county will continue collecting the fee in all municipalities except Myrtle Beach on July 1, 2019.

Horry County is taking steps to appeal an order from Judge William Seals Jr. that granted local municipalities the ability to independently collect a hospitality fee within their limits.

On Wednesday, Seals announced Horry County was to cease collections of a 1.5 percent hospitality fee in all of the area municipalities.

The following day, Horry County filed a notice of appeal in hopes of getting the order reversed. The appeal, however, will not stop the judge’s order from going into full effect next month.

So on Friday, Horry County’s lawyers filed another motion asking Seals to stay his order until the appeal is completed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The Court should do so to prevent irreparable harm to the County and to avoid a miscarriage of justice,” Horry County’s motion argued.

The collection of the hospitality fee has been in question since earlier this year when Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach passed ordinances that allowed their staffs to begin keeping hospitality fee revenue without Horry County collecting a portion as it had done since the late 1990s.

The fee began in 1996 as a way to build roads. It was expected to end in 2017, but county council extended it in perpetuity the year it was supposed to end.

In the summer of 2018, Horry County Council rededicated the hospitality funds to pay for I-73 construction and public safety.

The municipalities, which have said they support I-73, claim this is a matter of home rule and protecting its citizens’ money by keeping it in the municipality it was collected in. While the cities were OK with the joint collection of the fee in the 1990s, they no longer consent to it being split.

Horry County believes it is the best steward of these funds and would use the money to improve the infrastructure tourists take to get to the beach. It does not believe the law requires the consent of the municipalities for this type of fee.

Then, on March 20, Myrtle Beach sued Horry County over the collection of the fee on behalf of itself and “a Class of Similarly Situated Plaintiffs.”

While not the final decision, Seals ruled in June that Horry County was to cease collections of the fee in municipalities — an action whose meaning was disputed between Horry County and North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach — until the case is resolved. He reaffirmed this order in a second decision this week, clarifying that it was intended for all three cities.

Horry County is now appealing because it thinks the order creates an unfair financial burden on the county and upsets status quo.

The motion also questions if Seals’ order is forward looking. The county argued in its motion that the order does not outline what might be required of the municipalities if in the future Horry County is allowed to start collecting the fee again through the appeals process.

All of this is going on before the actual trial has begun. While Horry County wants the judge to expedite this case, a schedule set by Myrtle Beach would have the trial take place next year after mandatory arbitration.