Pets at the Grand Strand Humane Society need a home. Here’s how you can adopt them for free

Sandy Brown talks about love of animals and hope for the future of the Grand Strand Humane Society Executive Director Sandy Brown is resigning from the Grand Strand Humane Society effective July 15. She says she has always had a love of animals and hopes the shelter will have a bright future. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Executive Director Sandy Brown is resigning from the Grand Strand Humane Society effective July 15. She says she has always had a love of animals and hopes the shelter will have a bright future.

Want to rescue a pet without paying the adoption fee?

This weekend more than 60 animal shelter and rescues across South Carolina, , including the Grand Strand Humane Society, will band together to participate in the 2nd annual Pick Me! SC adoption event. The event, sponsored by Petco Foundation and organized by No Kill South Carolina, will waive all approved adoption fees on July 13 and 14.

Currently, adoption fees at the Human Society for dogs range from $120 to $160, with cats ranging $70 to $95.

With overcrowding a continuous problem facing the Humane Society, the Myrtle Beach shelter, located at 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue, will once again participate in the statewide effort from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the hope of having 125 animals adopted during the two-day event, Grand Strand Human Society executive director Jess Wnuk noted.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We are holding this event because we are so full right now it is unbelievable,” Wnuk said. “Finding loving, forever homes for all these animals during this adoption event will allow us to continue to welcome homeless, abandoned and abused animals into our facility with open arms.”

With the shelter housing 241 animals, and an additional over 200 in foster care, Wnuk said the shelter’s ideal capacity is 164.

“(The event) will allow our incredibly hard-working staff and volunteers to breath a sign of relief for the first time this summer,” she added.

Along with free adoptions, Wnuk said the shelter will provide free food, music and giveaways all weekend long.

Pee Dee locations participating in the adoption event can be found here.