Viral video: CCU alumnus Josh Norman adds a twist to running with the bulls in Spain

Running with the bulls has been an event known in Pamplona, Spain, for hundreds of years.

But Josh Norman, former Coastal Carolina University defensive back and a current member of the Washington Redskins, brought a twist recently — jumping over the bulls.

In a video that has gone viral, Norman is seen running toward and jumping over a bull while visiting Spain. An ESPN tweet shows him running and hurdling over a bull and then a second time in a close-up shot.

Redskins CB Josh Norman is out here JUMPING OVER bulls in Pamplona pic.twitter.com/QzZhg02Any — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

Norman posted a photo Friday of him leaping over one bull on Instagram, with the caption, “Dare to fly DK” followed by two bat emojis.

Sports media outlets have highlighted Norman’s hurdles, and one outlet said it was the “best football-adjacent highlight you’ll see all day.”

CBS Sports wrote, “If you’ve been on the internet long enough, it’s the sort of ridiculous spectacle that makes you question whether or not the video is real. Why would any sane person jump over a bull, never mind a professional athlete with plenty to lose? But the video is apparently real, and Norman luckily managed to make the leap without hurting himself or his prospects for the upcoming football season. Everyone can breathe easy now.”

The Redskins cornerback, who was drafted in 2012, had 40 solo tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles in 2018.