Horry police searching for caregivers of child found wandering Carolina Forest

Horry County police is asking for the public’s help in finding the guardians of a child found wandering in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday.

A 5-year-old girl was found wandering the area without caregivers, according to county spokeswoman Kelly Moore. The child has medical issues.





The department did not provide a physical description or name of the girl.

Anyone with information on the child or her caregivers is asked to contact (843) 248-1520.

