Local

Horry police searching for caregivers of child found wandering Carolina Forest

Police agencies talk about the benefits of social media in missing people cases

Horry County police Lt. Mark Bonner talks about how social media helps police in their investigations of missing persons. When agencies post information on social media, the public is quick to comment and provide leads. By
Up Next
Horry County police Lt. Mark Bonner talks about how social media helps police in their investigations of missing persons. When agencies post information on social media, the public is quick to comment and provide leads. By

Horry County police is asking for the public’s help in finding the guardians of a child found wandering in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday.

A 5-year-old girl was found wandering the area without caregivers, according to county spokeswoman Kelly Moore. The child has medical issues.

The department did not provide a physical description or name of the girl.

Anyone with information on the child or her caregivers is asked to contact (843) 248-1520.

Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

  Comments  