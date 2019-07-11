Horry police searching for caregivers of child found wandering Carolina Forest

Police agencies talk about the benefits of social media in missing people cases
Horry County police Lt. Mark Bonner talks about how social media helps police in their investigations of missing persons. When agencies post information on social media, the public is quick to comment and provide leads.
By
Up Next
Horry County police Lt. Mark Bonner talks about how social media helps police in their investigations of missing persons. When agencies post information on social media, the public is quick to comment and provide leads.
By
Horry County police is asking for the public’s help in finding the guardians of a child found wandering in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday.
A 5-year-old girl was found wandering the area without caregivers, according to county spokeswoman Kelly Moore. The child has medical issues.
The department did not provide a physical description or name of the girl.
Anyone with information on the child or her caregivers is asked to contact (843) 248-1520.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices.
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
The city of North Myrtle Beach has received a request to annex Possum Trot Golf Club and approve a rezoning request for a development called Tidal Walk that will include more than 700 homes and an assisted living facility.
Comments