Market Common jewelry and accessory store closing after company files for bankruptcy

810 Billiards & Bowling to move into old Piggly Wiggly location at Market Common 710 Burgers Bocce Beer & Bowling will be expanding to the Market Common area in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 710 Burgers Bocce Beer & Bowling will be expanding to the Market Common area in 2018.

The Market Common Charming Charlie is one of more than 250 locations closing after the company filed for bankruptcy, according to news reports.

Charming Charlie, a jewelry and accessory store, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday and plans to close all of its 261 stores in 38 states, USA Today reports. The chain will close its stores by the end of August and going-out-of-business sales have already started, Fortune reported.

There are four Charming Charlie stores in South Carolina: a location at Market Common, Columbia, Greenville and Spartanburg, its website states.

Charming Charlie closed about 100 stores during a previous bankruptcy filing that ended in April 2018, USA Today reports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The store sells products including clothing, handbags, jewelry and accessories.