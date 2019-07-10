Local

Driver charged in deadly motorcycle crash on U.S. 501

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers

More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. By
Up Next
More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. By

A driver is charged in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash on U.S. 501 in the Aynor area Wednesday morning, said Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 9:10 a.m. at U.S. 501 and Enoch Road, Collins said.

A 2015 Toyota Corolla pulled out from Enoch Road onto 501 in front of a motorcycle, killing the motorcyclist, Collins said. The driver of the Toyota was transported to the hospital and will be charged with failure to yield the right of way, Collins said.

Horry County Fire Rescue also worked the scene.

Profile Image of Hannah Strong
Hannah Strong

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  