First gun, tactical store opens in Myrtle Beach, catering to law enforcement and public

New tactical store and arms dealer opens shop in Myrtle Beach Cormac Arms & Outfitters, a tactical retailer and firearms shop, opened recently on 38th Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cormac Arms & Outfitters, a tactical retailer and firearms shop, opened recently on 38th Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach.

Cormac Tactical, the first tactical store to open in the City of Myrtle Beach and the company’s first brick and mortar store, will have its grand opening next month.

Cormac, at 1205 38th Ave. N. in the Food Lion plaza, sells automatic weapons and law enforcement tactical gear, along with guns it manufactures at its Beaufort plant, to law enforcement departments around the country, including local agencies like Myrtle Beach Police Department, Conway Police Department and North Myrtle Beach police.

Police tactical vests hang in the corner of Cormac Arms & Outfitters on 38th Avenue in Myrtle Beach. In addition to gun sales and apparel, the new tactical shop supplies law enforcement agencies with tactical gear. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Douglas Kahn, Cormac co-owner and director of sales, cited Myrtle Beach as a hub for law enforcement. He said the store’s location will prevent those from driving to Columbia, Wilmington or Charleston to purchase certain firearms.

Cormac offers free presentations on topics like how to clean your gun and how to make your first gun purchase, as well as Concealed Weapon Permit classes, gunsmith and embroidery services. The company has sold items online and through sales representatives across the country since opening in 2011, and the Myrtle Beach location, the first storefront, is now “ground zero,” Kahn said.

Cormac Director of Law Enforcement Sales Douglas Kahn Rifles holds a shotgun behind the counter of his store along 38th Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach. In addition to gun sales and apparel, the new tactical shop supplies law enforcement agencies with tactical gear. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

“We designed the store to have a multifaceted revenue system,” Kahn said. “We are trying to cater to the tourists and folks who are here visiting.”

The location

The store is located less than half-a-mile from both Myrtle Beach High School and Myrtle Beach Middle School, residences and a church. City officials said a gun shop can open anywhere as long as it’s zoned accordingly.

While discharging firearms inside city limits is prohibited, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said the city’s zoning code doesn’t regulate the sale of firearms differently than other retail sales. Gun violence stems from the carelessness or evil intent from the shooter, Bethune said.

Assault rifles line the walls of Cormac Arms & Outfitters on 38th Avenue in Myrtle Beach. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

“I personally have an issue with people who misuse firearms,” Bethune said. “I don’t think that the location of a gun store is the problem.”

Horry County School spokesperson Lisa Bourcier added that the district sees no issue with the store opening.

The city was “easy to work with” in opening the storefront, Kahn said, and stressed the importance of people knowing their Second Amendment rights.

Rifles and shotguns line the walls of Cormac Arms & Outfitters on 38th Avenue in Myrtle Beach.. In addition to gun sales and apparel, the new tactical shop supplies law enforcement agencies with tactical gear. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

“The city was very good at helping us get through the process,” he said, adding company officials considered many locations in Myrtle Beach for about two months before settling on its current location due to its easy access from U.S. Highway 17 and Robert Grissom Parkway.

CWPs, gun laws in SC

According to South Carolina law, a resident of any state may purchase rifles and shotguns in South Carolina if the resident conforms to applicable provisions of statutes and regulations of the state, the United States and of the state in which the person resides.

In order to purchase a gun in South Carolina, a person must have a background check, be 18 years of age or older and provide a state identification card.

Assault rifles line the walls of Cormac Arms & Outfitters on 38th Avenue in Myrtle Beach. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

South Carolina residents must be at least 21 years old to apply for a concealed weapon permit. To receive a CWP, residents must complete an application, show proof of a driver’s license or photographic ID card, proof of residence, proof of actual or corrected vision rated at 20/40, proof of training, payment of $50 application fee and complete a set of fingerprints, according to state law.

If you have a CWP in South Carolina, no background check is needed to purchase a firearm. CWPs in South Carolina are good for five years.

What is Cormac

Celebrating its grand opening Aug. 3, Cormac sells firearms, ammunition and accessories to law enforcement and civilians. The company is mostly made up of employees who are retired from the military or law enforcement, which helps customers when purchasing guns because of the employees’ background, Kahn said.

Tactical backpacks hang along the wall at Cormac Arms & Outfitters on 38th Avenue in Myrtle Beach. In addition to gun sales and apparel, the new tactical shop supplies law enforcement agencies with tactical gear. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

The store sells equipment, like ballistic vests, to law enforcement. Kahn said a civilian has to have a good reason to purchase a vest, like if he or she works at a gun range.

“It’s important to realize we bring a service to people,” Kahn said. “The support we have from people in Myrtle Beach is the reason we opened a store here. It’s really here to help the community — to provide services.”

Safety vests and other various apparel hang on racks at Cormac Arms & Outfitters on 38th Avenue in Myrtle Beach. In addition to gun sales and apparel, the new tactical shop supplies law enforcement agencies with tactical gear. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com