The details on the opening of Wicked Tuna’s second location, this one in Myrtle Beach

The new Wicked Tuna location at 2nd Ave. Pier in Myrtle Beach. The original Wicked Tuna opened in 2013 at the southern end of the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet. jbell@thesunnews.com

The Myrtle Beach location of Wicked Tuna has opened.

The two-story restaurant at Second Avenue Pier joins the original Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet, which has thrived since opening in 2013 featuring fresh-caught fish from its own boats.

The pier’s exterior has been painted blue and white and the interior has shades of blue, green and white, with walls adorned with hand-painted fish and other sea creatures.





The restaurant occupies the top two floors of the three-story pier and both floors are fully enclosed by 240 degrees of glass for unobstructed views of the ocean and the beach to the north and south. The large third-floor windows will be open as much as possible.

Both levels will be open daily. The third floor has a bar with eight TVs and the second floor that seats approximately 80 has one TV and will be available for special events and banquets. The second floor shares space with the pier’s fishing shop.

The lunch and dinner menu featuring sushi, a couple dozen seafood and steak entrees, appetizers, salads, soups, and sandwiches that include a lobster roll and crab cake sandwich is identical at both locations.

The Myrtle Beach location will have different specials, however, including a few daily lunch and dinner specials, and daily Happy Hour sushi and drink specials.

Wicked Tuna Myrtle Beach serves breakfast from 8-10:45 a.m. Monday through Friday and 8-11:45 a.m. on weekends, lunch begins at 11 a.m. daily and dinner is served until at least 10 p.m. nightly.

The restaurant takes reservations, has a free parking lot and free valet parking, and is the southernmost point of the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk. There are fireworks off the pier every Wednesday night at 10 p.m.

Wicked Tuna Myrtle Beach features about a dozen beers on tap and another dozen in cans, sangria by the glass or pitcher, and a number of signature drinks including a Wicked Pineapple rum drink served in a souvenir pineapple-shaped cup, Belle Isle Seasonal Mule and Belle Isle Blood Orange Mohito.

Wicked Tuna managing partner Erez Sukarchi said he and his partners including Sandeep Patel and chef Haim Aisenberg have signed a 20-year lease on the building and have another restaurant in the works.

They are planning a 2020 opening for a two-story restaurant with a rooftop bar in Murrells Inlet located between The Claw House and the orginal Wicked Tuna.