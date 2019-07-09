A portion of North Myrtle Beach is under a boil water notice following broken water line

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has issued a boil water notice in an area of North Myrtle Beach after a water line broke Tuesday morning.

The notice is for Ye Olde Kings Highway from 20th Avenue North to 24th Avenue North and 24th Avenue North to Hill Street, according to a Facebook post from the City of North Myrtle Beach. People in the area impacted by the broken water line should boil water before consumption, the post states.

NMB spokesperson Pat Dowling said the city is collecting samples for testing and will receive test results Wednesday. He said the city will announce when it is acceptable to stop boiling drinking water.

Dowling said “this was a large water line.” Whenever a water line breaks and causes a loss of pressure in part of the system, officials have to take the boil water precaution, he said.

