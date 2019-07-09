Local

This Mexican restaurant in North Myrtle Beach scored low on a health inspection

A North Myrtle Beach Mexican restaurant scored low on a routine inspection in June, but redeemed itself during a follow-up inspection days later, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control records.

Mi Mexico, at 3600 2&3 Highway 17 S., scored a 70 percent during an inspection June 25 for employees not washing hands, a slicer in the meat room with “food grime” on the blade, food without date marks and food being held at the improper temperature, an inspection report states.

The restaurant received a 100 percent score during a follow-up inspection June 28, according to an inspection report.

DHEC grades restaurants annually or quarterly — depending on the establishment’s food processes and compliance history — on a 100 point scale with letter grades A through C.

