A Myrtle Beach grocery store will soon close. Here’s when and why

A Myrtle Beach Lowes Foods location will close next month as part of a “broader growth strategy,” according to a release from the company.
The store, at 970 Cipriana Dr. near Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, is one of three locations in the Carolinas that will close early August, the release states.
Lowes Foods, a Carolinas-based grocery store with locations in the Carolinas and Virginia, said the closures are part of a broader growth strategy. The two other locations closing are in Claremont and Hickory, North Carolina.
The grocery store was founded in 1954 and operates more than 80 supermarkets.
