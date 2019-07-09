A Myrtle Beach grocery store will soon close. Here’s when and why

A comparison of grocery prices, and where you can find the cheapest Which Charlotte grocery had the cheapest prices in the Observer’s survey? And how do they compare to 2014 costs? We looked at Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Walmart, Publix - and 5 more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Which Charlotte grocery had the cheapest prices in the Observer’s survey? And how do they compare to 2014 costs? We looked at Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Walmart, Publix - and 5 more.

A Myrtle Beach Lowes Foods location will close next month as part of a “broader growth strategy,” according to a release from the company.

The store, at 970 Cipriana Dr. near Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, is one of three locations in the Carolinas that will close early August, the release states.

Lowes Foods, a Carolinas-based grocery store with locations in the Carolinas and Virginia, said the closures are part of a broader growth strategy. The two other locations closing are in Claremont and Hickory, North Carolina.

The grocery store was founded in 1954 and operates more than 80 supermarkets.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW