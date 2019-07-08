Sun News executive editor Stephanie Pedersen adds general manager to her title

Stephanie Pedersen FILE

Stephanie Pedersen has been named general manager of The Sun News, adding to her role as the newspaper’s executive editor.

Pedersen, who has served as executive editor for three years, will now be “the public face of The Sun News in the community and responsible for the overall health and well-being of Myrtle Beach,” according to Sara Glines, regional publisher for McClatchy’s Carolinas and East regions.

“I am honored to take on an expanded role at The Sun News,” Pedersen said. “The Grand Strand is a special place, and The Sun News plays a vital role in delivering breaking news and accountability journalism while serving our local community and businesses.”

The additional role will not require Pedersen to be responsible for advertising sales or audience performance, Glines added.

Rich Canazaro, the Sun News general manager for the past two years, moved back to Central Pennsylvania to be with his family. Glines praised his work for in leading the sales regionalization for Myrtle Beach and streamlining advertising operations across McClatchy’s Carolinas properties.