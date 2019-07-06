Police ask for public’s help in locating missing elderly woman with dementia

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Myrtle Beach police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 82-year-old woman with dementia, according to a department Facebook post.

Lilly Bell Brown was last seen at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Dunbar Street, the post states. She was wearing a blue shirt, blue jean skirt and brown sandals, police say. Brown has gray hair and brown eyes, the post states.

Brown is known to walk to local parks, according to the post.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 19-015035.