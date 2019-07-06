A day in the life of ‘The Snake Chaser’

Russell Cavender’s wife Christine feeds a baby deer out of a bottle Wednesday morning at their Longs home.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Snake Chaser Russell Cavender holds a Rat snake after a Sunset Beach resident captured it in a bucket Wednesday morning.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Georgia, Russell Cavender’s five-year-old pet deer, waits for her breakfast on the front porch of the Snake Chaser offices in Longs Wednesday morning. Cavender got Georgia when she was just two days old. Georgia spends most of her time with Cavender’s two Australian Cattle dogs.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Emmitt, Snake Chaser Russell Cavender’s pet Emu, looks over his back fence as he waits for breakfast just after sunrise Wednesday morning.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Georgia, Russell Cavender’s five-year-old pet deer, sits with Cavender’s dogs, Lucille (top) and Hazel, on his Longs Wednesday morning. Cavender got Georgia when she was just two days old.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Oliver, Russell Cavender’s pet crow, sits inside his cage on Cavender’s Longs property Wednesday morning.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Snake Chaser Russell Cavender climbs out from underneath a home in Ocean Isle Beach after checking for snakes that were reportedly entering the house through air vents.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Georgia, Russell Cavender’s five-year-old pet deer, wanders his property in Longs Wednesday morning. Cavender got Georgia when she was just two days old. Georgia spends most of her time with Cavender’s two Australian Cattle dogs.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
A white peacock extends its feathers on Russell Cavender’s property Wednesday morning.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Snake Chaser Russell Cavender installs a squirrel trap on the roof of a home in Sunset Beach Wednesday morning.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Hayden Cavender, Russell Cavender’s son, holds Red Belly snake Wednesday morning at his father’s home.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Snake Chaser Russell Cavender climbs off the roof of a home in Sunset Beach after checking a squirrel trap Wednesday morning.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Levi, Russell Cavender’s four-year-old pet Macaw, sits inside his cage in Cavender’s home in Longs Wednesday morning.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Snake Chaser Russell Cavender looks out the window of his office in Longs Wednesday morning before beginning a morning meeting with his team.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Delilah, Russell Cavender’s pet owl, sits on her eggs on his property in Longs Wednesday morning.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com