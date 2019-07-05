Local
Cause of fire that gutted a Loris area home under investigation
Conway Fire Department demonstrates how they connect to hydrants to fight fires
Up Next
A house fire in the Loris area is under investigation Friday morning.
Fire crews were called to 2980 Gaston Drive around 1 a.m. for the reported blaze, according to the department. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and there were no reported injuries.
Crews blocked Gaston Drive while they fought the fire.
The home was a total loss.
Comments