One dead, several injured after being struck by lightning in Georgetown County

Lightning strikes only a few feet away from a 10-year-old and he got it all on video. A 10-year-old tried to capture video of a few lightning strikes during Monday's thunderstorm. He didn't know the bolt would be so close. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 10-year-old tried to capture video of a few lightning strikes during Monday's thunderstorm. He didn't know the bolt would be so close.

One person is dead after being struck by lighting in Georgetown County Thursday afternoon, according to a report from ‘The Sun News’ Grand Strand Alliance partner WPDE.

Lawshee Plantation off Indian Hut Road where a tree was struck by lightning, injuring over a dozen people near it. Fire officials told WPDE that three people have been taken to Tidelands in Georgetown for treatment, while one person died shorty after being transported to the facility in critical condition.

The National Weather Service reported the strike at 4 Noth Sampit in Georgetown around 2:10 p.m, stating 12 people were injured and four were unresponsive.

A witness on the scene told WPDE the group affected by the lightning strike were all family and friends.