One injured in jet ski crash in Little River

One person is being transported to the hospital following an apparent jet ski crash in Little River, according to South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

SCDNR officers are responding to the scene to get those involved in the crash back to shore, according to SCDNR spokesperson Kaley Lawrimore. Lawrimore said the incident happened at the Little River jetties and Cherry Grove Point.

She added Horry County EMS will transport the victim to a nearby hospital.