Aerial view of the Murrells Inlet boat parade Drone footage of the Murrells Inlet Fourth of July boat parade. July 4, 2019.

Hundreds sporting their patriotic garb gathered along the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk Thursday morning for the 36th Annual Fourth of July boat parade. Attendees weren’t deterred by the scorching heat as they cheered and waved on the nearly five dozen boats which circled the marsh for two hours.