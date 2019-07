Fire crews respond to Myrtle Beach apartment complex for structure fire Myrtle Beach Fire crews respond to Pinewood Road in Myrtle Beach for a residential structure fire at an apartment complex. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myrtle Beach Fire crews respond to Pinewood Road in Myrtle Beach for a residential structure fire at an apartment complex.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department is working a fire at a apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to 504 Pinewood Rd. just after 10 a.m. Pinewood Road, just off 17th Avenue South, was closed while crews put the fire out.

Jon Evans with MBFD said no injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

