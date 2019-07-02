Lawsuit: Mother sues hotel for $25k after child suffers burns from broken microwave

A brief explanation of civil lawsuits and where to file them Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury.

A child suffered severe second-degree burns after a turntable plate with hot food fell out of a microwave while the child was removing food at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to a lawsuit filed this week in Horry County.

Virginia resident Sara Fitzgerald, the mother of the minor, filed the lawsuit against Hampton Inn for $25,000 after her child was severely burned in July 2018 at the hotel, located at 620 75th Ave. N.

The lawsuit alleges Fitzgerald was preparing food for her daughter in a hotel room microwave, and after the food finished cooking, the child opened the microwave door and the glass turntable plate fell out, causing the food to fall on top of the child. The child suffered second-degree burns, the lawsuit states.

Fitzgerald inspected the microwave after the incident and noticed a turning wheel was missing, causing the turntable plate to become unbalanced, according to the suit.

The lawsuit states the hotel was negligent in failing to make repairs, providing safe facilities and warning its guests of dangerous conditions.

A hotel manager told The Sun News management was unaware of the filing.