Grammy-nominated band adds Myrtle Beach area to schedule, will perform at local church

The Newsboys are ready to “Shine” in the Myrtle Beach area once again.

The Grammy-nominated Christian rock band from Australia has added an Horry County stop to its Greatness of Our God Tour as it will perform at Christ United Church, which is located at 2901 Fantasy Way, Myrtle Beach. The band is set to perform on Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the church, with doors opening at 5 p.m. for general audience and 4 p.m. for those with VIP tickets.

Newsboys, which has been around since 1985 with some members coming and going over the years, will be joined by Ryan Stevenson, Adam Agee and Kevin Max, who’s making a guest appearance on the tour.

“NEW DATES ADDED! Check out the updated Greatness of Our God tour list. The Fall is taking shape, go to http://Newsboys.com for tickets and info,” the band posted on its Facebook page Saturday.

General admission is $25 and a special price of $20 per ticket is available for groups of 10 or more. A Gold Meet and Greet Add-on with VIP access is available for an additional $25 per person and a Platinum Meet and Greet Add-on with further VIP access is available for an additional $100 per person.

The band’s tour coincides with the release of its new album, “Newsboys United.”

Newsboys has 17 studio albums and six have been certified gold. The band has been nominated for Grammy Awards four times and has won four Dove Awards. The Dove Awards include those for Rock Album of the Year (“Going Public”) and Rock Recorded Song of the Year (“Shine”) in 1995, Recorded Music Packaging of the Year (“Take Me To Your Leader”) in 1997 and Short Form Music Video of the Year (“Entertaining Angels”) in 1999.

The band has appeared in the “God’s Not Dead” film series, whose latest flick, “God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness,” came out in 2018.

According to Christ United Church’s Facebook page, Newsboys also performed at the venue in 2017.