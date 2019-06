Two dirt bike riders died in a head-on collision in the Loris area Wednesday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

One dirt bike driver was riding south and the other was riding north on Southern Crest Drive, just south of Loris, when the two bikes hit head on, killing both drivers at the scene, SCHP reports.

The victims were not wearing helmets, according to SCHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

