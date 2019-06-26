‘Loss like this affects us all’: Horry County police dog struck by car Tuesday night

K9 Wildflower plays with a toy during her police training K9 Wildflower, who was a former rescue dog at the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society, plays with a toy with her handler Joe Chitwood. Chitwood is the chief of police at the Wetumka Police Department in Oklahoma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK K9 Wildflower, who was a former rescue dog at the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society, plays with a toy with her handler Joe Chitwood. Chitwood is the chief of police at the Wetumka Police Department in Oklahoma.

Horry County Police Department are mourning the loss of a faithful companion that was struck by a car.

According to county officials, K9 Emma was returning home with her handle, Sgt. Craig Hutchinson, Tuesday night when she ran into a residential road and was hit by an oncoming car.

“A loss like this affects us all,” Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill said. “K9s serve beside our officers every day—they are as much a part of this department and community as anyone else.”

Emma joined the department’s operations division in 2018 where she was trained to detect explosive ordnance. Hutchinson and Emma would also participate in school visits and community engagement events, according to county officials.

“Emma will be missed and remembered just as the K9s who passed before her are,” Hill said.