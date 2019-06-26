Local
Here’s how Walmart is offering a new way of convenient shopping in Myrtle Beach
Hate grocery shopping? Check out this new Lowcountry Walmart service
Walmart is taking a new way of convenient shopping for customers by accepting EBT payments at Myrtle Beach grocery pick-up locations, according to a release.
The new payment option is part of Walmart’s continued effort to offering convenient shopping for its customers, no matter how they shop or pay, the release states.
Families using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can now present their EBT card for payment when they visit a Myrtle Beach pick-up location.
When ordering, either online or through the pick-up app, customers can select “EBT card” for the payment option and select a time for pick up. Customers select all of the groceries they would like to purchase. Customers then visit the store at the scheduled pick-up time, park in the reserved pick-up area marked with orange signs and check in by calling the location’s designated number or checking in via the app.
The roll out of the SNAP payment option is happening at 14 Walmart stores in the Myrtle Beach and Florence areas, the release states. Walmart began piloting the program in 2018.
