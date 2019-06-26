Here’s how Walmart is offering a new way of convenient shopping in Myrtle Beach

Hate grocery shopping? Check out this new Lowcountry Walmart service If walking around a grocery store is not your thing, you are in luck. Walmart in Hardeeville and on Lady's Island are now offering free grocery pick-up at their stores. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If walking around a grocery store is not your thing, you are in luck. Walmart in Hardeeville and on Lady's Island are now offering free grocery pick-up at their stores.

Walmart is taking a new way of convenient shopping for customers by accepting EBT payments at Myrtle Beach grocery pick-up locations, according to a release.

The new payment option is part of Walmart’s continued effort to offering convenient shopping for its customers, no matter how they shop or pay, the release states.

Families using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can now present their EBT card for payment when they visit a Myrtle Beach pick-up location.

When ordering, either online or through the pick-up app, customers can select “EBT card” for the payment option and select a time for pick up. Customers select all of the groceries they would like to purchase. Customers then visit the store at the scheduled pick-up time, park in the reserved pick-up area marked with orange signs and check in by calling the location’s designated number or checking in via the app.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The roll out of the SNAP payment option is happening at 14 Walmart stores in the Myrtle Beach and Florence areas, the release states. Walmart began piloting the program in 2018.