A new Carolina Forest: Here is an overview of the major changes taking place in the area

Carolina Forest Boulevard widening to start in June 2019 Carolina Forest Boulevard widening construction project is expected to take 700 days to finish, starting on June 17 and be done in May 2021. Southern Asphalt will keep the road open to traffic once work begins. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Forest Boulevard widening construction project is expected to take 700 days to finish, starting on June 17 and be done in May 2021. Southern Asphalt will keep the road open to traffic once work begins.

Changes are coming to Carolina Forest as the area become more urban. Here is a quick roundup of projects you need to know about.

CFB Widening

Perhaps the most obvious work being done in the area is the widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard.

Work started earlier this month with plans of completing the project by spring 2021. The construction is being done by a local company, Southern Asphalt, which was given 700 days to get it done.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A line of pine trees lay on the ground along the side of Carolina Forest Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Money for the widening was raised through the RIDE III project, which was approved in 2016. Once completed, Carolina Forest Boulevard will be four lanes in its entirety, and will include walking paths through the area.

The road will remain open throughout the construction process, Horry County Ride Project Manager Jason Thompson said. Still, folks can expect detours and delays during the process.

Earlier this month, Horry County Council member Dennis DiSabato asked residents to have patience as a project he deems necessary is completed.

“I just want to urge people to be patient with us, this is a huge project,” he said. “Once the road is completed, it’s going to make life a whole lot better in Carolina Forest.”

Homes

The Parks @ Carolina Forest land has been cleared for several months, but now homes are being built and some are already visible to those driving by.

Developer Forestar (USA) Realtor Group owns the land stretching from next to Plantation Lakes toward the Farm subdivision. More than 1,000 homes could be built on the 500 acres of land in the coming years.

The property is zoned MRD3, which allows for mixed-use housing and calls for sustainable improvements like green spaces and sidewalks. According to the builder D.R. Horton’s website, once complete, the subdivision will have a resort style pool and a pickleball court.

On Village Center Boulevard off of River Oaks, a housing community of cottages could be built in the coming months. Over 80 new single-family residential permits have been applied for in this area.

Called the Cottages @ Carolina Forest, the community was recently granted permits to begin constructing single-family homes on less than 2,000 square foot lots, according to county land records.

Businesses

Carolina Forest residents have two commercial areas on each side of the neighborhood. On the International Drive side, new places to eat, shop and clean clothes are coming.

Cypress Grill, a Century 21 office and Lapels Dry Cleaners is moving into the building on the corner of River Oaks Drive and Village Center Boulevard.

Lapels Dry Cleaning is a nationwide chain that brands itself as the ‘future of dry cleaning.’

Closer to the Lowe’s Grocery store, a recently built structure will house a J Peters Grill & Bar that is nearing completion with furniture already moving in and a “we’re hiring” sign out front. This site will also be the home to a Jersey Mike’s and a new Horry Telephone Cooperative location.

“The new store provides convenient and easy accessibility for members and, we trust that visitors will enjoy the convenience, updated customer experience, and excellent HTC service,” Tom Vitt, HTC Director of Marketing, said in a news release.

On the other side, next to the Famous Toastery, an auto shop called Take 5 Oil Change is coming in. It is a chain with several other locations across the state. This will be the first Take 5 location on the Grand Strand.

Know of any other businesses or construction going on in the area? Email tfleming@thesunnews.com