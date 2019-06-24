‘Brightens up the downtown’: Mural project begins in Myrtle Beach

Rick Forest of Little River sketches out a mural on the side wall of Gordo’s Tacos & Tequila Monday afternoon in Myrtle Beach. jbell@thesunnews.com

As city officials work to revitalize downtown Myrtle Beach, a group of local volunteers are working together to brighten up the area with vibrant murals.

After a mural that was created in Nance Plaza nearly three years ago resulted in a positive reaction from residents, tourists and city officials, a group, headed by 5 Points Association president John Krajc, has worked to acquire enough money through private funding, grants and donations to place murals throughout the downtown and oceanfront areas.

“It brings awareness to the art and culture in Myrtle Beach and brightens up the downtown,” Krajc said. “It’s going to blend the areas but give them distinct identities.”

Little River resident Rick Forest was hard at work Monday morning on the first mural going on the side of Gordo’s Taco & Tequila at 9th Avenue North on Withers Drive.

“Bringing the mural projects to life fits perfectly with our plans for downtown,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said. “Public art is such a benefit to the beautification and feel of an area, and we are so happy to see the community come to life through art.”

With Forest’s design of a Mexican-themed octopus likely taking up to two weeks to complete, Krajc said plans for the next few murals are already underway, with one planned outside of Grand Strand Law Group on Broadway Street and the other at Good Day Cafe at 8th Avenue North on Highway 501.

The illustration at the law office will be a landscape feature depicting a Lowcountry scene, with the third mural of butterfly wings. Pending financing, Krajc said he hopes to have at least 10 murals completed by the end of the year.

“Our goal is $20,000,” Krajc said of the groups GoFundMe page. “We’re applying for some grants, nothing has been approved, but we have a ways to go.”