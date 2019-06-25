Here’s why an Horry County pharmacy will pay a $50,000 fine to the feds

A Longs pharmacy filled prescriptions without confirming required information and will now have to pay a $50,000 fine and surrender its DEA registration, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Parkway Discount Pharmacy was notified about failing to follow record-keeping requirements, but did not make the necessary corrections, the release states. The pharmacy agreed to pay a $50,000 fine and surrender its DEA registration — a registration assigned to a health care provider by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration — to resolve allegations that it violated the Controlled Substances Act, according to the release.

“Pharmacies have a duty to ensure that they track and dispense controlled substances in compliance with the law,” said U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon in a release. “Doctors and pharmacists are uniquely positioned to assist in preventing the abuse and diversion of controlled substances. Adhering to the basic rules of record keeping and prescription review is essential to helping fight the opioid epidemic.”

The Sun News has reached out for more details on the case.

