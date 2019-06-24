Want to see this Myrtle Beach road expanded? Here’s where you can voice your opinion

Hwy. 31 extension further delayed due to bridge work Extending the corridor to SC 707 has taken longer than expected. The new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway needs to be resurfaced before the road opens and is not expected to be completed until the fall of 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Extending the corridor to SC 707 has taken longer than expected. The new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway needs to be resurfaced before the road opens and is not expected to be completed until the fall of 2019.

Construction to expand a busy roadway in Myrtle Beach could improve traffic, according to representatives from Horry County and S.C. Department of Transportation.

SCDOT and Horry County are partnering on a project that would widen Fred Nash Boulevard from one lane to three beginning at Emory Road, and extend the existing road to provide a direct connection to Harrelson Boulevard. According to SCDOT, the proposed project will reduce traffic congestion at the U.S. 17 Bypass and Harrelson Boulevard interchange.

Additionally, bicycle and pedestrian lanes will also be included in the design.

Residents will have an opportunity to attend a public information meeting Tuesday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Socastee Elementary School to discuss the proposed improvements with representatives from SCDOT and Horry County.

For more information, call 803-737-1041, email watsonmn@scdot.org or submit a comment on the SCDOT project website at https://arcg.is/1WWDX9.