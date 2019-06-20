Crews working a lightning strike at a multifamily building in North Myrtle Beach

Crews battle a fire at North Myrtle Beach condo complex Several crews from Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue battle a blaze at the Tahitian Princess four-story multifamily residential building in the North Myrtle Beach area late Thursday afternoon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Several crews from Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue battle a blaze at the Tahitian Princess four-story multifamily residential building in the North Myrtle Beach area late Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews have a fire at the Tahitian Princess four-story multifamily residential building in North Myrtle Beach under control early Thursday evening, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

The lightning strike during heavy thunderstorms caused a fire and crews were working on the third and fourth floors on the southeastern side of the complex.

The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. at the building at 3300 South Ocean Blvd in North Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue and NMB Fire Rescue responded to the scene, where there are no reported injuries, according to City of North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling.

