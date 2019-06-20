‘There is nothing better’: Horry County wants to find new homes for dozens of pets

Horry County pet shelter holds 10th birthday adoption event The Horry County Animal Care Center is holding a two-day adoption event to mark its 10th anniversary. The event will be a chance to find new homes for some pets. The center is having discounted dogs and cats. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Horry County Animal Care Center is holding a two-day adoption event to mark its 10th anniversary. The event will be a chance to find new homes for some pets. The center is having discounted dogs and cats.

You can help make life a little less ruff for some of Horry County’s cutest residents.

The Horry County Animal Care Center is celebrating ten years with a two-day adoption event. On Friday, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. there will be $10 adoptions to mark the center’s anniversary.

“We’re excited, absolutely excited,” Director Kelly Bonome said. “There is nothing better than getting them in a home.”

There will be 30 to 40 pets available for adoption, though there could be a few more who are transferred in from the center’s partner shelter, Bonome said.

The Horry County Animal Care Center is located on Industrial Park Road near J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

When the center opened, the county only had a four percent live release rate, basically pets that are found homes. Today that percentage is close to 80 percent overall and 90 percent for dogs, Bonome said. Strays at the facility also have total care, which includes vaccinations and mental health checks.

The center will allow most people to adopt pets without further screening, Bonome said. The traditional $70 to $80 fee will be waived for the special rate this weekend. Most months the facility hosts at least a 100 adoptions.

“Well over 100, some months well over 150 or 200,” Bonome said.

The center also has reached its capacity for holding animals and purchased in a large, military-style tent to hold extra spaces for stray pets. The tent is air-conditioned and is mobile in case it is needed away from the center’s headquarters.