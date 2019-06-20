‘I love making great ice cream’: New creamery coming to Carolina Forest

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

A new creamery is opening next month in Carolina Forest and plans to offer more than one dozen homemade ice cream flavors.

Construction has started on Ocean Bay Creamery, located in the Forest Village Shopping Center off River Oaks Drive, and is scheduled to open late July, said Owner Dino Panos.

“I love making great ice cream for people,” Panos said. “It makes them so happy, which makes me happy.”

Using only the finest quality ingredients delivered by a “fast friendly staff,” Panos said homemade waffle cones will be made daily. The spot will offer 16 classic, homemade ice cream flavors, that include dairy-free and gluten-free options.

Panos and his wife, Catie, also own Eli’s Oceanfront Cafe in Myrtle Beach.

“We are both very excited about growing a new business in the Carolina Forest community,” he said.