Coroner: Carolina Forest man killed after being struck by vehicle

A Carolina Forest man has died nearly two weeks after he was struck by a vehicle near his home, said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Christopher Powell, 43, was struck by a vehicle near Oxbow Road in the Carolina Forest area June 6, Willard said.

He was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, where he died from multiple traumatic injuries Wednesday, she said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW