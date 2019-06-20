Local

Here’s why a Grand Strand El Cerro location scored low on a routine DHEC inspection

DHEC conducts inspections — what it calls a “snapshot in time” of retail food establishments’ employee behavior and preparation practices — annually or quarterly depending on the establishment’s food processes and compliance history. By
Surfside area restaurant El Cerro Mexican Bar & Grill was slapped with a low grade during a South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspection, but received a perfect score during a follow-up inspection days later.

The restaurant, at 2738 Beaver Run Blvd., received a 78 percent score after a DHEC inspector reported employees were not changing gloves after handling raw chicken during an inspection June 10.

Employees were also seen not washing hands between tasks and using bare hands to plate ready-to-eat food, the inspection states.

The restaurant was not practicing proper cold holding temperatures and cooling time temperatures required, according to the report.

DHEC gave the restaurant a perfect score during a follow-up inspection June 13.

