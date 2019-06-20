General Store promises to preserve history and bring homemade food to Murrells Inlet

Bikeweek Ritual: Murrells Inlet community offer roadside greetings to bikers Every evening during the annual Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally, members of the Jensens community gather on the side of Highway 17 Business in lawn chairs and golf carts to greet bikers rolling into Murrells Inlet. May 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Every evening during the annual Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally, members of the Jensens community gather on the side of Highway 17 Business in lawn chairs and golf carts to greet bikers rolling into Murrells Inlet. May 15, 2019.

When Jennifer Watkins moved back to her hometown of Murrells Inlet last year, she realized the area was missing an essential business: a general store.

Murrells Inlet General Store, located at 4634 Highway 17 Business, will feature homemade sandwiches, salads and soft serve gelato, local beverages and condiments, boiled peanuts, books, greeting cards, shirts, beach and boating supplies, ice, flowers, bicycle and beach chair rentals, and gourmet dog treats named after Watkins’ dog, Tully.

“We sell all things general,” Watkins told The Sun News. “There’s a little bit of this and a little bit of that.”

While Murrells Inlet General Store, which will celebrate its grand opening on June 27, will service most needs for both residents and tourists, it will also preserve the memory of nearly five generations of her family living in Murrells Inlet, with some visiting the same building as kids when it was known as Strickland’s Grocery.

Murrells Inlet General Store owner Jennifer Watkins holds a hand-drawn photo of the store from over 50 years ago. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

“I’m glad this building is still here,” Watkins said, explaining how her mom would shop at Strickland’s as a child. “I hope we can be a gathering place where young kids can get some candy and ice cream and older people can hang out and chat.”

The General Store, which is sprinkled with pop culture references and Murrells Inlet history, is also within walking distance of Morse Park Landing, which was named after Watkins’ grandfather, Clarence Morse, also known to locals as Clam Daddy.

“There’s a lot of history here,” she said. “Having grown up here and being able to do this has been a lot of fun.”

A three-wheel bicycle holds merchandise at the Murrells Inlet General Store. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

With a deli and kitchen, producing pickled grapes, okra and Brussels sprouts, an array of flavored oils, vinaigrette’s, jelly, and soft serve, with flavors like blueberry lavender and pineapple cilantro, Watkins said everything available in the General Store is freshly made.

Customers can eat at tables placed in-and-out of the store. But if you’re on the go, Watkins said employees will pack you a picnic or your food in a cooler with the agreement the cooler is returned.

Tables of food and snacks sit on display at the Murrells Inlet General Store. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Watkins added if customers don’t see something they want, she’s more than willing to appease their needs by stocking it in her store.

While Murrells Inlet General Store officially opened in April, the store will hold its grand opening festivities next Thursday starting at 8 a.m., with raffles, giveaways and activities throughout the day. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., customers can sample the store’s artisan goods, dog treats and more.

“Tully’s Treats”, named after the owner’s dog, sit on display at the Murrells Inlet General Store. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

With heavy foot traffic from Murrells Inlet natives since the store’s soft opening, Watkins is eager to preserve history, share her family’s legacy and listen to stories when her store is in full swing.

“It’s been really nice,” Watkins said. “It’s nice to know how much the community comes out for you, especially when you’re trying to revamp a piece of history.”

Regular hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. It will be closed on Monday. For more information, call 843-651-2000.