City of Conway Dog Park closed temporarily after virus scare, officials say

Horry County animal shelter talks pet dangers of hot cars Pets left in hot cars can have serious health problems, officials from the Horry County Animal Care Center said. Myrtle Beach police responded to two animal neglect reports recently for dogs left in vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pets left in hot cars can have serious health problems, officials from the Horry County Animal Care Center said. Myrtle Beach police responded to two animal neglect reports recently for dogs left in vehicles.

City of Conway Dog Park is temporarily closed after a report of parvovirus this week, said city spokesperson Taylor Newell.

Officials were made aware of a report of the virus via Facebook and have closed to park out of an abundance of caution to thoroughly clean the area, Newell said. The park will reopen after it has been cleaned.

A dog may have had the virus and an owner may have not picked up after the dog, Newell said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Park rules posted at the park state all dogs must be up to date on all vaccinations before entering the park and owners must pick up after their pets and dispose of pet waste in proper recyclables.

“We care for the safety of our residents and their fur babies,” Newell posted a Conway Facebook group. “And that’s why we encourage everyone to have their dogs vaccinated before taking them to any dog park or in any public place and it’s also why we encourage dog owners to pick up after their dogs.”

Here’s where to find more information about pet vaccines through the Horry County Animal Care Center.