Thinking about a midnight stroll tomorrow? Thunderstorms may change your plans
It’s possible the Grand Strand could experience thunderstorms before heading into the weekend.
The National Weather Service is calling for a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the Myrtle Beach area late Thursday night.
Stephen Keebler with the NWS in Wilmington said the Carolinas region could experience a threat of wind gusts up to 60 mph with some hail possible, as a cold front moves through.
The Grand Strand may experience thunderstorms about midnight Thursday, Keebler said.
Sunny skies are predicted from Friday and the weekend, the NWS reports. High temperatures of about 90 degrees are predicted with low temperatures in the mid 70s, according to the NWS.
