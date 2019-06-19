Traffic alert: Here’s when and why you should avoid the Socastee swing bridge area

jlee@thesunnews.com

Drivers are asked to avoid the area around Socastee swing bridge Wednesday evening due to maintenance, according to a release from infrastructure maintenance company DBi Services.

All lanes of traffic on Dick Pond Road will be closed between S.C. 707 and S.C. 544 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday. Workers will do maintenance to replace utility poles at the Dick Pond Road and Forestbrook Road intersection, the release states.

The public is asked to use detours and avoid driving through the area during the maintenance time, the release states.

