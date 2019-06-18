Conway nursing home included on federal list of places with quality issues

‘He screamed for hours for help and no one came.’ How her dad died in a nursing home. Wanda Delaplane, former Kentucky assistant attorney general, recounts the story of how she lost her father to nursing home neglect in 2006 and how she now advocates for safety in nursing homes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wanda Delaplane, former Kentucky assistant attorney general, recounts the story of how she lost her father to nursing home neglect in 2006 and how she now advocates for safety in nursing homes.

A Conway nursing home was included on a previously undisclosed list of facilities being considered for additional federal monitoring.

Compass Post Acute Rehabilitation, at 2320 U.S. Highway 378, was included among more than 400 nursing homes nationally as a candidate for the Special Focus Facilities program, overseen by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Inclusion in the program means a facility has had a history of serious quality issues and could potentially result in a nursing home being terminated from participation in Medicare and Medicaid programs.

About 100 nursing home nationally are actively participating in the program, according to the latest list released by CMS.

The additional list of candidates was previously kept hidden from the public, but Pennsylvania Sens. Bob Casey (D) and Pat Toomey (R) opted to release the list earlier this month after obtaining it from CMS.

Compass Post Acute Rehabilitation currently has a one-star overall rating on Medicare’s online nursing home rating system, though the 95-bed facility did show significant improvement during its most recent health inspection.

After having 22 and 23 deficiencies during its 2016 and 2017 inspections, respectively, the Conway nursing home had five deficiencies, less than the state and national average, during its inspection in June 2018.

Administrator Raymond Tiller did not respond to a voicemail seeking comment.

According to CMS, nursing homes in the Special Focus Facilities program are inspected twice as frequently, and enforcement actions such as fines are implemented if problems persist.

After 18-24 months, each facility will either improve and graduate, be terminated from participating in Medicare and Medicaid, or be granted an extension in the program.