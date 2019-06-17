Local

New downtown Conway eatery brings smoothies, fruit-filled bowls to Main Street

Courtesy of the City of Conway

You can now stroll through downtown Conway with a healthy snack in your hand, thanks to Costa Bowls.

The new location, at 412 Main Street location, opened Monday in the City of Conway. It’s the second Costa Bowls location in Horry County.

“The lines on Main Street the last few days prove you guys are just as excited as we are to welcome this new business!” the post reads.

Costa Bowls offers menu items -- smoothies, fruit and yogurt parfaits, acai bowls, pitaya bowls and oatmeal bowls -- that can be filled with fruit, peanut butter, granola, coconut flakes and more.

Costa Bowls opened its first Grand Strand location last June at Market Common.

Looking for a post workout shake packed with protein you could easily

