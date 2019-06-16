Local

Horry police seek public’s help in finding a missing 4-year-old girl

Horry County police Lt. Mark Bonner talks about how social media helps police in their investigations of missing persons.
Horry police is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 4-year-old girl.

Mahniya Coffey was last seen at her home on Cox Ferry Road near Conway, according to the department’s social media pages. She left that area with her non-custodial parent Quran Coffey.

Quran Coffey might be driving a 2003 Crown Victoria with a S.C. license plate of 8989MY.

Myrtle Beach license plate readers spotted the vehicle on Highway 17 on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mahniya or Quran Coffey is asked to contact Horry Police at (843) 248-1520.

