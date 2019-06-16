Local
Horry police seek public’s help in finding a missing 4-year-old girl
Police agencies talk about the benefits of social media in missing people cases
Horry police is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 4-year-old girl.
Mahniya Coffey was last seen at her home on Cox Ferry Road near Conway, according to the department’s social media pages. She left that area with her non-custodial parent Quran Coffey.
Quran Coffey might be driving a 2003 Crown Victoria with a S.C. license plate of 8989MY.
Myrtle Beach license plate readers spotted the vehicle on Highway 17 on Sunday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mahniya or Quran Coffey is asked to contact Horry Police at (843) 248-1520.
