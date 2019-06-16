Horry police seek public’s help in finding a missing 4-year-old girl

Police agencies talk about the benefits of social media in missing people cases Horry County police Lt. Mark Bonner talks about how social media helps police in their investigations of missing persons. When agencies post information on social media, the public is quick to comment and provide leads. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County police Lt. Mark Bonner talks about how social media helps police in their investigations of missing persons. When agencies post information on social media, the public is quick to comment and provide leads.

Horry police is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 4-year-old girl.

Mahniya Coffey was last seen at her home on Cox Ferry Road near Conway, according to the department’s social media pages. She left that area with her non-custodial parent Quran Coffey.

Quran Coffey might be driving a 2003 Crown Victoria with a S.C. license plate of 8989MY.





Myrtle Beach license plate readers spotted the vehicle on Highway 17 on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mahniya or Quran Coffey is asked to contact Horry Police at (843) 248-1520.

