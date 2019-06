Conway Police Department is searching for a missing endangered man who was last seen Thursday, according to a release from the department.

Shawn Henry Roberts, 38, was reported as a missing endangered person Saturday evening. He was last seen in the Conway area driving a 2010 Volkswagen Routan minivan, authorities said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact CPD at 843-248-1790.

