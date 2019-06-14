Local
Traffic warning: Portion of U.S. 17 closed near 544 after two-vehicle wreck
A two-vehicle wreck has shut down U.S. 17 northbound just south of the intersection with S.C. 544.
The wreck happened around 10:45 a.m. Friday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A red Ford Mustang is upside down and a white Ford truck is on its side. The truck appears to have been pulling a dual axle trailer, which may have been towing the car.
There are multiple fire trucks and an ambulance on the scene. According to the S.C. Highway Patrol website, there are no significant injuries.
