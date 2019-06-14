Traffic warning: Portion of U.S. 17 closed near 544 after two-vehicle wreck

Crash on U.S. 17 Bypass with roll over ties up traffic A wreck that happened Friday morning on Highway 17 Bypass involved two vehicles flipping. Emergency officials are on scene of the crash that had no reported serious injuries. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A wreck that happened Friday morning on Highway 17 Bypass involved two vehicles flipping. Emergency officials are on scene of the crash that had no reported serious injuries.

A two-vehicle wreck has shut down U.S. 17 northbound just south of the intersection with S.C. 544.

The wreck happened around 10:45 a.m. Friday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A red Ford Mustang is upside down and a white Ford truck is on its side. The truck appears to have been pulling a dual axle trailer, which may have been towing the car.

There are multiple fire trucks and an ambulance on the scene. According to the S.C. Highway Patrol website, there are no significant injuries.





A portion of U.S. 17 northbound just south of the S.C. 544 intersection was shut down Friday morning after a two-vehicle wreck. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com