Horry County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Nahomy Villalobes, who is believed to be a runaway.

Horry County Police are asking for the community’s help in locating 13-year-old Nahomy Villalobes, who is believed to be a runaway.

Villalobes was last seen at 6 a.m. near the Speedway gas station at Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive.

Anyone with info about her whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.