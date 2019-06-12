Did you hear that in Conway? It may have been a bomb detonated by the U.S. Air Force

The U.S. Air Force, working alongside the Horry County Police bomb squad, successfully and safely detonated a military bomb that was found on Lake Arrowhead Road on the northern outskirts of Myrtle Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

The ordnance was detonated in the Conway area late in the afternoon, and residents may have heard a boom during the process.

Horry County Police were called to Lake Arrowhead Road for the reports of a found item, and officers positively identified the item as unexploded military ordnance, leading to the involvement of the Air Force.