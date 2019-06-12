Coast Guard says this North Myrtle Beach boat charter is illegal

Tips for safely navigating our tidal waters With a tidal range of more than 10 feet, our local waters can be tricky to navigate. With boating and kayaking season coming on rapidly, we asked Hilton Head's Kai Williams, owner of Awesome Adventure Charters, to explain, on March 9, 2017, a few Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With a tidal range of more than 10 feet, our local waters can be tricky to navigate. With boating and kayaking season coming on rapidly, we asked Hilton Head's Kai Williams, owner of Awesome Adventure Charters, to explain, on March 9, 2017, a few

An illegal boat charter is in trouble with the United States Coast Guard, according to a news release.

Last month, Coast Guard members saw a recreational boat with two passengers on it sailing on the Intracoastal Waterway. The trip was sold as a boat rental, but authorities classified it as an illegal charter.

The boat’s captain, an employee of Action Watersportz, did not have the appropriate credentials to operate a chartered boat, according to the release.

As a result, the captain was given a warning letter instead of potentially facing a civil penalty. In addition, due to it being a first offense, the captain was cited two violations and must pay $2,000 in fees.

To operate a ship charter business, boat owners need to apply for credentials from the Coast Guard. This allows authorities to make sure the boat is safe and that the captain knows what he or she is doing.

“Enforcement of these regulations will directly contribute to the safety of passengers and will level the playing field as the majority of charter operators maintain their credentials and comply with uninspected passenger vessel regulations,” Capt. John Reed said in the release.

The Coast Guard is seeing more boat charters and rentals in the Myrtle Beach area, the release stated, which increases the chances of an unlawful operation. It encourages passengers to check with their captains to make sure they’re getting onto a boat that is in compliance with the law.