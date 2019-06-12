Grand Strand pizza joint opening with menu names that may make you chuckle

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

A new pizza joint is opening in Surfside Beach, bringing pizza names that may make you chuckle.

Pizza Hyena, at 13 S. Ocean Blvd. near the pier, celebrated a ribbon cutting Tuesday, according to a post from the Town of Surfside Beach welcoming the restaurant to the area.

The spot will offer pizzas, with names that will have you “cackling like a hyena,” like “Peppy Longstocking,” “This is Guacward”, and “Funny as Shittake,” its Facebook page says. Pizzas are cooked in an Italian wood-fire pizza oven with a rotating base that will cook more than one hundred pizzas at a time.

