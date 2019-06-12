One person killed in single-vehicle crash in the Conway area

One person was killed in a single vehicle crash in the Conway area just after midnight Wednesday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

A 2010 Chevrolet pick-up truck was traveling east on Boggy Road in Conway when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch and a tree, Collins said. The crash happened about 12:20 a.m.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, Collins said. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

