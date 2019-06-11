City of Loris elects new mayor following Tuesday evening runoff

How to cast your vote using South Carolina’s voting machines Whether you're new to the state or need a refresher, South Carolina's voting machines are simple to use. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether you're new to the state or need a refresher, South Carolina's voting machines are simple to use.

Loris has a new mayor.

Todd M. Harrelson edged Michael E. Suggs by 33 votes in a runoff Tuesday evening, according to unofficial results announced in a Facebook post by the City of Loris. Harrelson’s tally was 270, while Suggs’ total was 237.

Harrelson, the city’s Mayor Pro Tempore, garnered one more vote than Suggs, a city councilman, during a May 28 special election, according to certified results, but didn’t receive the requisite 51 percent of votes to be declared the outright winner, leading to Tuesday’s runoff.

Harrelson had already assumed the mayor’s duties, including signing city checks and presiding over council meetings, since former Mayor Henry Nichols died Feb. 26 after a nearly two-year battle with cancer.

City Clerk Kenya Wright told The Sun News that Nichols’ term ends this year, so the mayor position will be on the ballot again in November.

Harrelson, 56, is a lifelong Loris resident and said his priorities should he be elected include unifying the city and bringing new businesses to the area.

Harrelson previously told The Sun News his values and integrity stem from his strong Christian beliefs, and he doesn’t believe raising taxes is necessary to create economic growth, but he also knows, as a business owner himself, that sometimes you have to spend money to make money.

Staff writer David Weissman contributed to this report.